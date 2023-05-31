Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 20,913 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 246.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,913 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 888.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.14.

ETSY stock opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.55. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,049,602. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

