Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 3,115 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $11,070,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marriott International Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,974 over the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MAR opened at $169.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.65 and its 200-day moving average is $165.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $183.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

