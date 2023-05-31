Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases Shares of 120,471 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 19.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 24.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ROL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

NYSE:ROL opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.05. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

