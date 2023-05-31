Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,127 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1,120.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,216,000 after buying an additional 1,165,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,652,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,732,000 after buying an additional 692,420 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Xcel Energy by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 976,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,463,000 after buying an additional 615,426 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,177,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,264,000 after buying an additional 522,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of XEL opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.21.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

