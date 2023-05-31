Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $5,402,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $928.08 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $580.01 and a fifty-two week high of $964.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $899.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $853.34.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

