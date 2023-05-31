Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,455 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 66,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $92.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $135.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.36. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

