Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,172 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 888,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,710,000 after acquiring an additional 64,183 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $309.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.15. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

