Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,521 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $295.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.73 and its 200 day moving average is $301.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $392.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.26.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

