Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 15,699 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,604 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 15,699 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,897 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6,238.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,591,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $76,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,378 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $65.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.54.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

