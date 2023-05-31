Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 242 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Progressive by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 99,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $409,000. First Western Trust Bank raised its holdings in Progressive by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 94,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.13.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

Shares of PGR opened at $128.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.95 and a 200-day moving average of $135.16. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $108.64 and a one year high of $149.87. The company has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 90.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,708 shares of company stock valued at $927,717 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

