Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes $5.10 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 96.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $41,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,483,435 shares in the company, valued at $759,988,250.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total transaction of $130,951.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,588,003.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $41,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,483,435 shares in the company, valued at $759,988,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,821,228 shares of company stock worth $215,323,541. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb Stock Up 0.4 %

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.55.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.81. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $144.63. The firm has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

