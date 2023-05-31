Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,571 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average is $41.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $51.75.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 45.96%.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

