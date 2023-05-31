Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,745,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889,103 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 42.75% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $222,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of FLGB opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $569.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10.

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

