Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,247,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,409 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.70% of Keysight Technologies worth $213,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KEYS opened at $162.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.76. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

