Bank of America Corp DE Has $245.87 Million Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,751,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,088 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.91% of Lamb Weston worth $245,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.2 %

Lamb Weston stock opened at $109.28 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.62 and a fifty-two week high of $115.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 29.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

