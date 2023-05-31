Bank of America Corp DE Has $258.96 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,007,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,467 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.64% of Republic Services worth $258,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Up 0.7 %

RSG stock opened at $142.03 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $149.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.85 and its 200-day moving average is $133.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.