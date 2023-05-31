Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,326,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,392 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.43% of KeyCorp worth $232,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,018 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,534,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,984,000 after purchasing an additional 84,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 87,700 shares of company stock worth $883,407 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KEY opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush reissued a “hold neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

