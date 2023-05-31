Barclays Trims Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Target Price to $137.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $145.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 31.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPT. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

CPT opened at $104.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.01. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $97.74 and a twelve month high of $147.71.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,465,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,264,000 after acquiring an additional 351,965 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 18.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,341,000 after purchasing an additional 157,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,147,000 after buying an additional 45,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,911,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.