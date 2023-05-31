Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $134.96

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.96 ($1.67) and traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.52). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.53), with a volume of 227,929 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BEG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Monday, May 22nd.
Begbies Traynor Group Trading Up 0.6 %
The company has a market cap of £191.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,110.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 126.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 134.87.
Begbies Traynor Group Cuts Dividend
Insider Activity at Begbies Traynor Group
In related news, insider John M. May acquired 31,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £37,465.20 ($46,299.06). Company insiders own 26.07% of the company’s stock.
Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile
Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.
