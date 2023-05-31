Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.87

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and traded as low as $6.81. Bellerophon Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 62,400 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLPH. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bobae Kim sold 9,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $94,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Bobae Kim sold 9,455 shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $94,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Science Opportu Puissance sold 560,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $5,297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,211,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,458,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLPH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

