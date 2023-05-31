Bitcoin Private (BTCP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $29.12

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000701 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $908,662.65 and approximately $29.12 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00121331 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00046704 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00030041 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001024 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

