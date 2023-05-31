BitShares One Day Volume Reaches $342,853.35 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 31st. BitShares has a market capitalization of $23.03 million and $342,853.35 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009508 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003089 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003098 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001357 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,004,199 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

