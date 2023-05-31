BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Down 5.1% in May

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,700 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 222,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance

BST stock opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $27.45 and a one year high of $38.78.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

