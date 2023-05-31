BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Short Interest Down 5.0% in May

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,600 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the April 30th total of 707,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 235,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Brad A. Vincent bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.11 per share, for a total transaction of $77,110.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,513.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BOK Financial news, Director Edward C. Iv Joullian bought 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.12 per share, for a total transaction of $149,990.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,734.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Vincent acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.11 per share, for a total transaction of $77,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,513.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,420 shares of company stock worth $518,765 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 873,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,754,000 after buying an additional 94,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $70.21 and a 12 month high of $110.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average of $94.14.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. BOK Financial’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 23.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Stories

