Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Plans $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Booz Allen Hamilton has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $5.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $98.08 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $79.85 and a 12-month high of $112.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 51.52% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

