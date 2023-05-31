Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.80-$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.91 billion-$10.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.90 billion.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $98.08 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $79.85 and a 1 year high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 51.52% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.63.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

