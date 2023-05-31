BOX (NYSE:BOX) Announces Earnings Results

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27, Yahoo Finance reports. BOX had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. BOX updated its Q2 guidance to $0.34-$0.35 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.44-$1.50 EPS.

BOX Stock Performance

NYSE BOX opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05. BOX has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 560.40, a P/E/G ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity at BOX

In other BOX news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,657.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $339,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,601,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,060. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BOX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in BOX by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in BOX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in BOX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 46,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in BOX by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

