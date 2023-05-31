BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,136 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,816,000. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.30.

FTNT opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $71.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The company has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $529,258.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,767 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

