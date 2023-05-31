BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,031 shares of company stock valued at $876,318. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROK opened at $286.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.60. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $309.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.