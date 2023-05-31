BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.69 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 287.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,030,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,290,000 after buying an additional 165,728 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3,979.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Welltower Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.58 and a 200 day moving average of $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 317.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,060.87%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

