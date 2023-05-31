BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.71 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.22 and a 200 day moving average of $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 49.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.