BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.88 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $223,892,000 after buying an additional 51,110 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in TransDigm Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,471,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in TransDigm Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $834.71.

Insider Activity

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total transaction of $2,602,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,776.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,287. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total transaction of $2,602,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,254,776.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,074 shares of company stock valued at $19,663,423 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $780.69 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $831.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $762.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $707.27. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.