BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 483,980 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 740,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,464,000 after buying an additional 367,856 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,360,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,655,000 after buying an additional 294,564 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,501,000 after buying an additional 281,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,981,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,904,000 after buying an additional 221,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.30. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Further Reading

