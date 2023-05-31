BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Hershey by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in Hershey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Hershey by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $256.44 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.13.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,713 shares of company stock valued at $12,965,849. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

