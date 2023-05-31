BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,325 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 8,583 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.6 %

Halliburton stock opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Citigroup reduced their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

See Also

