BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 983.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ES opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $67.79 and a 52-week high of $94.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 64.75%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

