BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,838,000. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,999,000 after buying an additional 145,811 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 92,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $71.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $76.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.55.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Further Reading

