BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,788,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,691,000 after purchasing an additional 244,463 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 63,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 23,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

WEC stock opened at $86.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.90. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

