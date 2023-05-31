BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Block were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Block in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $93.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.21. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.07 and a beta of 2.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SQ. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush raised Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.03.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $271,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $271,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $2,378,443.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,362,959.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,716 shares of company stock worth $19,781,854 over the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

