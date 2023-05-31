BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,141,000 after buying an additional 130,768 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 25.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,200,000 after acquiring an additional 52,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,303,358,000 after acquiring an additional 42,805 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 160.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,365,000 after acquiring an additional 33,342 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.3% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 161,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,577,000 after purchasing an additional 26,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,314.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,461.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,474.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,717 shares of company stock worth $5,166,561 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,469.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Stories

