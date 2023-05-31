BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,470 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,171 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8,126.3% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,421,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,908 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 23,155.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,070,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 1,065,834 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 48.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,878,000 after buying an additional 666,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 69.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,221,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,698,000 after purchasing an additional 501,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $209.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.52. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

