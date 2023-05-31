BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,564 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,934 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Illumina by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Illumina by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 312 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $194.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.95. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $254.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading

