BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,881 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $41,938,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,045,000 after buying an additional 238,931 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,841,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,128,000 after buying an additional 190,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,593,000 after purchasing an additional 160,435 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock opened at $143.20 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.04.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Stories

