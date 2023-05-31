BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 20,796 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,796 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,941,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,380,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,462,000 after acquiring an additional 988,042 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,430,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,568,000 after acquiring an additional 97,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

