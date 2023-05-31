BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,574 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $134.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $145.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.85 and its 200 day moving average is $132.08.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.28.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.