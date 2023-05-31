BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,044 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $133.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.54. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also

