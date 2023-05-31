BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,300 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GPN opened at $99.13 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.97 and its 200-day moving average is $104.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of -210.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -212.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.30.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

