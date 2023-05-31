BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 4,092 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Prudential Financial stock opened at $81.18 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 902.00, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.83.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.