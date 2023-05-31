BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 8,179 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,179 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.87 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,776.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $794,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,776.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 55,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,096 and have sold 36,700 shares valued at $1,206,382. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

