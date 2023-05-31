BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 9,965 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,965 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

VICI opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

